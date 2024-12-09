Japanese AI-powered human washing machine: Wash, dry your body in 15 mins

Most people find taking a shower after a long day soothing, but for people who are constantly on the run, the ideal method of personal hygiene may soon be available. The "Mirai Ningen Sentakuki," a "human washing machine of the future" created by Japanese engineers, analyzes your body using artificial intelligence (AI) before applying a customized "wash-and-dry" procedure.

The strange device was created by Science Co., a showerhead company based in Osaka, and it claims to function similarly to a washing machine, taking 15 minutes to ‘wash’ a person. Soon, 1,000 guests will be able to test out the futuristic machine, which resembles the pod or cockpit of a fighter jet, at the Osaka Kansai Expo in Japan.

Japanese human washing machine: How is the machine operated?

Warm water fills the clear plastic pod halfway after you climb inside, and then high-speed water jets with extremely small air bubbles are blasted. The bubbles burst, creating a tiny yet effective pressure wave that cleans your skin of dirt. To guarantee that you are washed at the proper temperature, the electrodes in the chair where the user sits collect biological data.

Not only that, but this human washing machine uses artificial intelligence to "wash the mind" in addition to cleaning the body. A specially chosen relaxing film is projected onto the inside of the plastic pod by an AI-powered sensor that analyzes biological data to determine whether you need to be calmed.

The machine was originally introduced 50 years ago

Sanyo Electric Co. (now Panasonic Holdings Corp.) initially constructed the futuristic machine in 1970, and it was on display at the Japan World Exposition. In addition to hot water and microbubbles, the first washing machine had plastic "massage balls" that pelted the user to encourage blood flow.

Although it was never commercially launched, the public was captivated by the fascinating new gadget when it was unveiled at the World Exposition. The cost and potential release date of this product have not been confirmed by Science Co.