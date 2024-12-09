Tech wrap Dec 9: Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 series, Grok AI, Realme 14 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 14 series, comprising the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro Plus, has been launched in India. The smartphones boast AI-powered image editing tools, including AI Eraser for object removal, AI Expansion for enlarging pictures, and AI Sky for modifying sky colours in images. Additionally, Xiaomi has expanded its ecosystem product portfolio with the launch of the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speakers and Redmi Buds 6 wireless earbuds.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has made its Grok AI chatbot available to free-tier users on X (formerly Twitter). All users, including those without an active subscription, can now access the chatbot to generate text and images, albeit with usage limitations.

Realme has announced that its 14 Pro series 5G smartphones will be launched in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed on December 9 that the upcoming models in its number series would feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and a periscope telephoto camera with AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 technology.

Apple is reportedly positioning its Vision Pro headset as a gaming device by introducing support for Sony’s PlayStation VR2 hand controllers. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has partnered with Sony to ensure compatibility between the PS VR2’s dual hand controllers and its mixed reality headset. Discussions are also underway with game developers to enhance the range of games available on the Vision Pro.

The year 2024 marked significant progress for foldable smartphones. Established players like Samsung and Motorola introduced new-generation devices with notable upgrades, while the Indian market witnessed growth with entries from Google and others. Google’s second-generation foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, made its debut in India, and Chinese brands like Vivo added to the competition.

Apple is preparing to launch its long-awaited series of cellular modem chips next year, which will replace components from longtime partner Qualcomm , Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Union Minister Jitin Prasada on Monday asserted the vision to develop artificial intelligence (AI) in India, for India, and all, and said the country is poised for an AI revolution.