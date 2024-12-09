Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Elon Musk opens Grok AI access to all on X: What it is and how it works

Elon Musk opens Grok AI access to all on X: What it is and how it works

For free-tier users on X, Grok only allows 10 text prompts every two hours and up to three image generations at a time

Grok AI on X
Grok AI on X
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has made its Grok AI chatbot available to free-tier users on X (formerly Twitter). All users, including those without an active subscription, can now access the chatbot to generate text and images, albeit with usage limitations. Here is all you need to know about it:
 
Grok AI: What it is
 
Grok is an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI and launched in November 2023. Powered by the Grok 2 AI model introduced in August, the chatbot can respond to text prompts, hold conversations, and generate images. In October, the platform added image-understanding capabilities, enabling users to upload images and ask related questions.
 
Grok AI: Availability
 
Grok AI is accessible through a dedicated section on X via the mobile app and web platform. The interface allows users to view chat history and generated images in a gallery for easy access.
 
For free-tier users, Grok AI permits 10 text prompts every two hours and up to three image generations. Once the limit is reached, users must either subscribe to a premium plan or wait for the cooldown period to expire.

More From This Section

Make AI in India, work for India is vision for nation's AI revolution: Min

Realme 14 Pro series India launch soon, to rival Redmi Note 14 Pro models

Soon, Apple Vision Pro will support Sony PS VR2 gaming controller: Report

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 14 series today: Where to watch, what to expect

Apple plans three-year modem rollout in a bid to top Qualcomm 5G chips

 
Grok AI: New image generation model
 
Currently, the free version uses the Grok 2 AI model combined with the FLUX text-to-image model for image generation. According to The Verge, xAI has also introduced a new “Aurora” image model, available in beta for select users under the “Grok 2 + Aurora beta” option. The Aurora model generates more photorealistic images with minimal restrictions, similar to the FLUX model, but remains subject to usage limits for free-tier users.
 
Grok AI: What’s coming next
 
Elon Musk has confirmed that xAI is developing document-understanding capabilities for Grok, which will allow the chatbot to extract information from files like PDFs and Word documents. Additionally, xAI is reportedly working on a standalone Grok AI app to compete with mobile platforms like ChatGPT and Google Gemini.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bluesky isn't new Twitter, its resemblance to old one is drawing users

Elon Musk's xAI to launch standalone app for Grok AI chat bot: Report

Abandoning Elon Musk's X, users favour Bluesky over Meta's Threads

So you are thinking of leaving X for Bluesky. How does it work?

Elon Musk announces X is India's number one news app on App store

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterartifical intelligence

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story