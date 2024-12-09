Realme 14 Pro series India launch soon, to rival Redmi Note 14 Pro models

Realme has announced that its 14 Pro series 5G smartphones will be launched in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed on December 9 that the upcoming models in its number series would feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and a periscope telephoto camera with AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 technology.

The Realme 14 Pro series 5G could rival the Pro models in Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 14 series, which is set to launch in India on December 9.

The series is expected to include two models—Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus—although media reports suggest the possibility of a third model, the Realme 14 Pro Lite.

Realme 14 Pro series 5G: What to expect

The Realme 14 Pro series smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 System-on-Chip (SoC). The rear camera setup will include a periscope telephoto lens capable of delivering optical-quality zoom.

The devices will feature AI-powered imaging enhancements, including the AI Ultra Clarity feature, which can upscale low-resolution photos into higher-quality images. This feature will also work on images taken with other smartphones or cameras. Additionally, the series will incorporate AI-based image stabilisation, working alongside optical image stabilisation (OIS) to minimise jerks and improve photo and video quality.

Realme 14 Pro series 5G: Expected specifications

Realme 14 Pro

Display: 6.74 inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2412 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM: Up to 8GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 68W wired

Realme 14 Pro Plus