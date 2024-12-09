Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Realme 14 Pro series India launch soon, to rival Redmi Note 14 Pro models

Realme has announced that its next-generation models in the number series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and feature an advanced periscope telephoto camera

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 12:28 PM IST
Realme has announced that its 14 Pro series 5G smartphones will be launched in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed on December 9 that the upcoming models in its number series would feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and a periscope telephoto camera with AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 technology.
 
The Realme 14 Pro series 5G could rival the Pro models in Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 14 series, which is set to launch in India on December 9.
The series is expected to include two models—Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus—although media reports suggest the possibility of a third model, the Realme 14 Pro Lite.
 
Realme 14 Pro series 5G: What to expect

The Realme 14 Pro series smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 System-on-Chip (SoC). The rear camera setup will include a periscope telephoto lens capable of delivering optical-quality zoom.
 
The devices will feature AI-powered imaging enhancements, including the AI Ultra Clarity feature, which can upscale low-resolution photos into higher-quality images. This feature will also work on images taken with other smartphones or cameras. Additionally, the series will incorporate AI-based image stabilisation, working alongside optical image stabilisation (OIS) to minimise jerks and improve photo and video quality.
 
Realme 14 Pro series 5G: Expected specifications
 
Realme 14 Pro
  • Display: 6.74 inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2412 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 68W wired
Realme 14 Pro Plus
  • Display: 6.74 inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2412 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50 MP + 50MP + 50MP
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired
First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

