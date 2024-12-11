Tech recap 2024: Top 5 mid-range smartphones from OnePlus, Motorola, more

Flagship smartphones often debut cutting-edge technology that eventually makes its way to mid-range devices, improving accessibility for a broader audience. In 2024, some mid-range smartphones challenged flagships in specific areas, while others focused on refining design, features, and overall functionality. Here are the top five mid-range smartphones reviewed in 2024:

The OnePlus Nord 4 distinguishes itself with a nostalgic all-metal chassis reminiscent of mid-2010s designs. This retro aesthetic is paired with modern features, including a vivid flat display, dependable performance, solid battery life, and a suite of AI tools.

While offering a near-flagship experience at a mid-range price, compromises like average camera performance and the lack of Dolby Vision HDR support may deter multimedia enthusiasts and photography-focused users.

Strengths

Unique all-metal chassis with a premium feel.

Immersive flat display.

Reliable performance and solid battery life.

Weaknesses

Average camera performance.

Lacks Dolby Vision HDR support.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro offers a balanced package, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate display, AI-enhanced cameras, and fast wired and wireless charging. Its water and dust resistance adds durability, setting it apart from competitors.

However, its imaging performance may not satisfy photography enthusiasts, and it lacks specialised features for niche use cases like gaming.

Strengths

144Hz refresh rate display for fluid visuals.

Rapid wired and wireless charging.

Robust water and dust resistance.

Weaknesses

Imaging performance could be better.

Lacks niche-focused features.

Price: Rs 31,999 onwards

Expanding Nothing’s smartphone lineup, the Phone 2a Plus is positioned as a premium mid-range option at Rs 27,999. It offers enhanced design elements, an improved selfie camera, and slight performance upgrades over the standard model.

While the upgrades may appeal to some, others might find the price unjustified, especially with the absence of a charger in the box.

Strengths

Metallic design accents for a premium look.

Improved selfie camera.

Slight performance enhancements over the standard model.

Weaknesses

Incremental upgrades may not justify the price for some.

No charger included.

Price: Rs 27,999 onwards

The Lava Agni 3 stands out with features like a vibrant display, a customisable Action Key, and a secondary display on the back, adding utility. Its clean software experience further enhances its appeal as a functional and affordable option starting at Rs 20,999.

However, average camera performance and subpar thermal management may disappoint some users. Additionally, the secondary display could benefit from more features.

Strengths

Vibrant display with excellent colour reproduction.

Customisable Action Key for added usability.

Secondary display adds uniqueness and functionality.

Clean, bloat-free software experience.

Weaknesses

Average camera performance.

Thermal management under heavy use needs improvement.

Limited functionality in the secondary display.

Price: Rs 20,999 onwards

The Redmi Note 14 Pro offers a vibrant display, robust battery life, and smooth performance for everyday tasks, making it an appealing option for mid-range users.

However, its camera performance is average, and it struggles with performance-heavy tasks. The cluttered software experience with limited AI-powered features detracts from the overall appeal.

Strengths

Vibrant display optimised for content consumption.

Excellent battery life for all-day usage.

Smooth everyday performance.

Weaknesses

Average camera performance.

Struggles with demanding tasks.

Cluttered software with limited AI features.

Price: Rs 24,999 onwards

Price: Rs 29,999 onwards