Samsung to bolster One UI 7 with more Galaxy AI features: Check details

Samsung has previewed its Android 15-based One UI 7 user interface in beta for Galaxy S24 series models, introducing new features and design updates. The first beta release brought advanced Galaxy AI features, including enhanced writing tools and call transcription for recordings. According to reports, Samsung plans to add more AI-driven features in subsequent beta releases, ahead of the official launch in January alongside the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung One UI 7: Expected Galaxy AI features

Audio eraser

Samsung is reportedly integrating an audio eraser feature into the gallery app, enabling users to isolate and remove unwanted sounds from recorded videos. This feature, similar to Google’s Audio Magic Eraser for Pixel smartphones, will segregate audio layers, offering precise control over sound editing.

Object eraser for videos

While Samsung already offers an Object Eraser tool in the Gallery app for removing unwanted elements from images, One UI 7 may extend this functionality to videos. Users could select and remove objects across video frames, enhancing creative possibilities.

Writing tools

The first beta of One UI 7 introduced expanded writing tools, including Summarise, Writing Style adjustments, Spelling and Grammar checks, and text formatting into bullet points. These features are now integrated into the system-wide keyboard for improved accessibility.

Call transcripts

Samsung has also previewed call transcription support for 20 languages, including Hindi and English (India). The feature automatically transcribes conversations when call recording is enabled, offering an added layer of utility.

Additional features

Samsung is expected to introduce more AI-powered tools and other utility-focused features in subsequent beta updates, aimed at enhancing both creativity and functionality.