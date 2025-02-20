Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / India among largest Meta AI adopters, backs open-source innovation

India among largest Meta AI adopters, backs open-source innovation

It is a large language model (LLM) based on Meta Llama 3. In July, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg released Llama as an open-source AI model

Meta
Photo: Bloomberg
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India is one of the largest countries in terms of Meta AI usage, less than a year since its launch, which has seen over 700 million users globally, a senior company leader said on Thursday. The artificial intelligence (AI) tool is used across the social media giant’s suite of offerings, including Instagram and WhatsApp, in the country.
 
“India is one of the largest countries for Meta AI usage, which is the usage of Meta AI within Instagram and WhatsApp. It has surprised us with the kind of use cases we have seen people using it for,” said Sandhya Devanathan, vice-president, India, Meta.
 
She was speaking at the Razorpay FTX’25 event in Bengaluru.
 
“Our commitment to open source will remain, and that's something central to what we do as a company,” she added.
 
Meta AI is the company’s AI assistant offering, available on social networking platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and meta.ai. The feature was rolled out in the country in June 2024, according to a company blog post.
 
It is a large language model (LLM) based on Meta Llama 3. In July, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg released Llama as an open-source AI model.

Also Read

Meta's WhatsApp faces tougher EU rules as monthly users top 45 million

Meta to build 50,000 km subsea cable to connect US, India, Brazil, S Africa

Meta to allow rival ads on Marketplace after EU antitrust penalty

Meta Platforms tweak accounting formula on AI servers to boost profit

I was nearly sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan: Mark Zuckerberg

 
“We've released more than 1,000 datasets and models, and we continue to do that for researchers, developers, and academia, so that they can all build on AI. We found it helped make our own usage of our open-source products smarter and faster to execute with fewer errors,” she said.
 
Multiple versions of the AI model have been downloaded over 650 million times, Devanathan added.
 
“Over a period of time, you would have seen inferencing costs come down (for companies). We've now introduced Llama Stack, which helps developers build their own agentic tools on top of Llama,” she explained.
 
Devanathan added that the company had provided generative AI (GenAI) tools to new businesses for them to leverage the technology. More than 4 million entities have used at least one of the firm’s GenAI products for use cases, including image creation and testing creative designs, among others.
 
Last week, Meta announced it would build a 50,000 km subsea cable network connecting the United States, India, Brazil, South Africa, and other key regions in a bid to create oceanic corridors that would ensure high-speed connectivity needed to drive AI innovation globally.
 
The investment was driven by the country’s growing demand for digital services and reaffirms the company’s commitment to supporting India’s thriving digital landscape and fostering technological innovation, according to a company spokesperson.
 
In October, the company announced a collaboration with 'IndiaAI' at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to drive the advancement of open-source AI innovation, R&D, and skill development in India.
 
This includes the establishment of the Centre for Generative AI, Shrijan, at IIT Jodhpur and the launch of the 'AI for Skilling and Capacity Building' initiative, in partnership with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech wrap Feb 20: iPhone 16e launch, Grok AI app, Microsoft Quantum chip

iPhone 16e: How it compares to the iPhone 15 and which one is a better pick

Elon Musk's Grok AI gets a standalone app for iPhones: How to use, features

Instagram brings music stickers, text translation, more to DMs: What's new

iPhone 16e joins Apple, raising questions about the future of the SE series

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMetaverseMark Zuckerberg

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story