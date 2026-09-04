Lenovo, Acer to launch Nvidia RTX Spark-powered Windows PCs in October

Lenovo and Acer will unveil new Windows PCs powered by Nvidia’s RTX Spark platform, bringing more powerful AI capabilities to laptops and compact desktops. Lenovo has unveiled the Yoga Pro 9n (15-inch) and Yoga 9n 2-in-1 (16-inch), while Acer has showcased the SFF RTX Spark desktop. The devices are designed to run AI workloads such as AI agents, content creation and software development locally on the device, rather than relying entirely on cloud-based computing.

The companies have introduced the RTX Spark-powered devices as part of Nvidia’s broader push to bring local AI processing to Windows PCs. Nvidia said in a recent blog post that RTX Spark PCs from Lenovo and Acer will arrive in October. The company is also working with developers and game publishers, including Electronic Arts, Embark and Ubisoft, to bring games and other applications to the platform, as it seeks to combine local AI processing with gaming and creative workloads on Windows PCs.

Lenovo brings RTX Spark to Yoga laptops Lenovo has introduced two new Yoga laptops powered by Nvidia’s RTX Spark platform at IFA 2026, the Yoga Pro 9n (15-inch) and Yoga 9n 2-in-1 (16-inch). The company said the laptops are designed for creators and developers who need to run demanding AI, software development, content creation and 3D-rendering workloads locally. The Yoga Pro 9n comes with up to 128 GB of unified memory and is designed to handle local AI development, high-resolution video editing, 3D rendering and software compilation. Lenovo said the RTX platform can also support multiple AI agents working across applications, allowing users to automate more complex tasks rather than using AI only for individual features.

The Yoga 9n 2-in-1, meanwhile, combines RTX Spark with a 360-degree convertible design and supports up to 64 GB of unified memory. It is aimed at users who want to switch between laptop, tablet, tent and stand modes while working on creative tasks. The laptop also supports local AI models and applications such as FLUX, LTX, Adobe Premiere Pro and ComfyUI, according to Lenovo. ALSO READ: WhatsApp launches bill payments in India, deepening fintech play Both devices bring Nvidia’s RTX capabilities to Lenovo’s premium Yoga range, combining local AI processing with graphics performance for creative work and gaming. Lenovo unveiled the laptops as part of a broader Yoga portfolio at its Innovation World event during IFA 2026.

Acer shows compact RTX Spark desktop Acer showcased its SFF RTX Spark, a compact Windows desktop built around Nvidia’s RTX Spark platform, at IFA 2026. The company is positioning it as a local AI system for developers, creators and enthusiasts who want to run demanding AI workloads directly on the PC rather than depending entirely on cloud-based services. As per the company’s announcement, the SFF RTX Spark combines Nvidia’s Blackwell-based RTX GPU and Grace CPU, with configurations offering up to 6,144 GPU cores, 20 CPU cores and 128GB of unified memory. Acer said the system can deliver up to 1 petaflop of AI performance, giving it the capacity to handle AI agents and other computationally intensive workloads locally.