Home / Technology / Tech News / Lenovo to invest $1 bn to accelerate AI deployment for businesses globally

Lenovo to invest $1 bn to accelerate AI deployment for businesses globally

Global technology brand Lenovo announced that it will invest $1 billion over three years in the expansion of infrastructure solutions to accelerate the AI deployment for businesses globally

IANS New Delhi
Lenovo to invest $1 bn to accelerate AI deployment for businesses globally

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global technology brand Lenovo on Wednesday announced that it will invest $1 billion over three years in the expansion of infrastructure solutions to accelerate the artificial intelligence (AI) deployment for businesses globally.

Lenovo's investment strategy includes an additional $100 million commitment to the expansion of the Lenovo AI Innovators programme.

According to the company, the programme has already delivered a record 150+ cutting-edge AI-ready solutions created with 45 leading ISV partners across its end-to-end ecosystem.

"With our largest-ever investment in AI-ready infrastructure solutions, we are empowering our customers to overcome deployment complexities and unlock the full potential of AI, even at the edge. This significant investment not only demonstrates our dedication to being the most trusted partner in our customers' intelligent transformation journey but also fuels innovation in AI technology," Sumir Bhatia, President, AP, Lenovo ISG, said in a statement.

The Lenovo AI Innovators programme includes an ecosystem of best-in-class software partners collaborating with the company to provide customers with tailored, proven, and ready-to-deploy AI solutions for their end-to-end operations, including computer vision, audio recognition, prediction, security, and virtual assistants for every industry.

"In India, the immense potential for AI deployments is evident, fueled by growing digitalisation. Our investments in AI aim to simplify complexities and enable businesses to leverage the power of AI at scale," Amit Luthra, MD -- India, Lenovo ISG, said in a statement.

With more enterprise data being processed outside of the data centre, the company said it is committed to supporting AI workloads everywhere, ensuring purpose-built performance for remote settings.

"This announcement reinforces our commitment to strengthening Lenovo's AI portfolio, empowering industries like retail, finance, and manufacturing. Lenovo is well positioned to help businesses unlock valuable insights through AI at the Edge in India," Luthra added.

Further, the company mentioned that Lenovo extends its comprehensive portfolio of AI-ready infrastructure to over 70 products, with new AI-optimised edge-to-cloud server platforms that help address any AI workload.

Lenovo has also reached a record annual AI infrastructure revenue of over $2 billion.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

Also Read

Motorola will soon launch new version of foldable Razr phone: Lenovo CEO

Lenovo logs $400 million quarterly revenue across portfolios in India

Lenovo begins laying off employees as PC business takes a beating: Report

India 5G tablet shipment grows 170% YoY as 5G roll-out gains speed

Lenovo Tab P11 5G with 11-inch 2K IPS LCD screen launched in India: Details

5G subscribers in India likely to jump over 2,000% in next 5 years: Report

Microsoft rushed Bing AI co-pilot despite warnings from OpenAI: Report

Smart home security camera import shipments grew 48% in Q1 2023: Report

OpenAI releases new API functions, features for GPT-3.5 Turbo and 4

Cabinet to approve Rs 25,000 cr scheme for semiconductor manufacturing

Topics :LenovoArtificial intelligence

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story