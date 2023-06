In May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre is prioritising attracting more investments in India by expanding the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes to include semiconductors and components. The Cabinet is likely to approve a Rs 25,000 crore scheme for semiconductor manufacturing in the country, ET Now reported on Wednesday. The announcement is expected to come out in the afternoon after a Cabinet meeting, which is underway, concludes.



In September last year, the Cabinet had approved a PLI scheme for semiconductor manufacturing in India with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. It allowed uniform fiscal support of 50 per cent of project cost for semiconductor fabs across technology nodes and display manufacturing. Sitharaman said that India had relaxed various restrictions to ensure greater ease of doing business and draw more investments. She was interacting with business leaders on the theme of "Rising Investment Opportunities: Destination India."