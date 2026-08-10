Mac users in China can connect to Alibaba's Qwen AI service, says Apple

Apple has published a guide explaining how eligible Mac users in mainland China can connect Alibaba's Qwen artificial-intelligence service to the US tech giant's Siri digital assistant and Writing Tools feature.

The Mac-specific arrangement could help Apple compete in China's AI PC ‌market, where it has been losing market ​share as domestic manufacturers such as ​Lenovo have promoted locally developed AI features.

Qwen is Chinese ecommerce giant ​Alibaba's family of generative-AI models, which can create text and images and analyse documents, photos and other material in response to user prompts.

Apple's updated Chinese-language guide says users who opt in can use Qwen through Siri for more detailed responses to some requests, including analysis of photos ​and documents. Writing Tools can also draw on the service to create text or images ‌from a description.

The extension is intended for Macs running macOS 26.6 or later, subject ​to China-specific conditions. Users must activate the extension and sign in to a Qwen account. Alibaba cannot use those materials to train or improve its models, according to the guide. Mac shipments in mainland ‌China fell 9 per cent in the first quarter ​year on year to about 800,000 units, ‌leaving it with 9 per cent of the PC market, versus Lenovo's 31 per cent and fast-growing Huawei's 16 per cent, ‌according to Omdia. Lenovo has made its Tianxi personal AI agent central to its AI-PC ​strategy, while Huawei is building AI functions across its HarmonyOS ecosystem.