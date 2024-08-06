Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Malaysian PM's posts on Haniyeh's assassination were removed in error: Meta

Malaysian PM's posts on Haniyeh's assassination were removed in error: Meta

In a similar incident in May, Meta restored Facebook posts by Anwar over his meeting with Haniyeh, saying they were taken down in error

Meta, Instagram, Whatsapp
Meta was sorry for "an operational error", adding that the content had been restored with "the correct newsworthy label," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 11:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta Platforms apologised on Tuesday for erroneously removing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's social media posts in which he expressed condolences to a Hamas official about the assassination of the group's leader Ismail Haniyeh.
 
Meta was sorry for "an operational error", adding that the content had been restored with "the correct newsworthy label," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The US social media giant designates Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that governs Gaza, as a "dangerous organisation" and bans content praising the group. It uses a mix of automated detection and human review to remove or label graphic visuals.
 
Anwar posted on Facebook and Instagram on July 31 a video recording of his phone call with a Hamas official to offer condolences over Haniyeh's death. He also posted a picture from his last meeting with Haniyeh in Qatar in May, along with a condolence message.
 
It was the second run-in Meta has had with the Malaysian government, which called the takedown of the posts unjust, discriminatory and a suppression of free speech. Malaysia's communications minister and members of the Prime Minister's Office met Meta representatives on Monday to seek an explanation.
 
In a similar incident in May, Meta restored Facebook posts by Anwar over his meeting with Haniyeh, saying they were taken down in error.
 
Muslim-majority Malaysia, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, has warned that firm action could be taken against Meta and other social media companies if they blocked pro-Palestinian content on their platforms.

More From This Section

Zoom introduces gen-AI powered 'Docs' for workplace collaboration: Details

Apple releases iOS 18 developer beta 5: What's new, eligible iPhones, more

Nvidia's AI chip demand to face impact from production delay: Analysts

Intel to take another of ASML's High NA EUV tools, says CEO Pat Gelsinger

AI in Olympics ad sparks creative debate; Google hits the delete button


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Meta offering Hollywood stars millions of dollars for AI voice projects

Delhi woman loses Rs 24 lakh: Beware of fake investment ads on social media

Meta reports better-than-expected sales in Q2, shares jump by 10%

India becomes the largest market for Meta AI usage, says senior executive

Instagram to allow users create their own chatbots through AI studio

Topics :FacebookSocial MediaSocial media appsMalaysia

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story