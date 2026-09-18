Mapping the surge: US powers record Indian smartphone exports

India’s smartphone exports reached a record $13.34 billion between April and July — a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge of over 31 per cent driven by a rise in Apple iPhone shipments to the United States, according to government data.

Shipments to the US accounted for 70 per cent of India’s total smartphone export value during this period, reaching a record $9.4 billion — a 26 per cent Y-o-Y increase. In July alone, smartphone exports to the US surged a record 53.8 per cent Y-o-Y to $2.34 billion, which is 67 per cent of India’s total shipments for the month.

India is expected to account for more than a fourth of the $100 billion smartphone market in the US this year, according to estimates. Apple’s iPhone led the export surge to the US, ahead of Lenovo, which also exports phones to the market from India.