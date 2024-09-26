At its Meta Connect event on September 25, Facebook’s parent company outlined its vision for creating a comprehensive augmented reality (AR) experience while further expanding in the mixed reality (MR) space. During the event, the company unveiled the Orion AR glasses, currently a prototype, which creates a virtual space without obstructing vision. Meta also introduced an affordable Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset, alongside new features for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Meta said that the new Orion glasses are its most advanced pair of AR glasses. The glasses do not have an opaque screen in front of the eyes; instead, they feature normal-looking transparent lenses, onto which a virtual layer is projected.

Orion glasses incorporate holographic displays, allowing users to place 2D and 3D content wherever they choose. The glasses run on Meta AI, enabling users to understand their physical environment in real time and even visualise information based on it. In a demonstration, the glasses suggested a recipe based on the ingredients available in the user’s refrigerator.

Meta is not yet making the Orion glasses available for purchase, as it will focus on internal development to enhance consumer products.

Meta Quest 3S

Meta also launched the Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset, which offers similar capabilities to the Quest 3 but at a lower price point. Priced at $299.99 in the US, the Quest 3S headset operates on the Meta Horizon operating system for spatial computing. It features improved support for 2D apps like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram compared to the Quest 2 headset. Additionally, the Quest 3S boasts enhanced spatial audio and better colour and contrast for Passthrough. A Travel mode optimises the headset for use while in transit.

Apart from streaming apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video, the Quest 3S also supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is currently in beta. The headset will be compatible with apps and games exclusive to the Quest 3, including the upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow game.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

At the Connect event, Meta announced new features for Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The company stated that the glasses will assist users in remembering various tasks, such as the location where they parked their car. Users can now set reminders using voice commands and record and send voice notes directly on Messenger and WhatsApp.

Additionally, Ray-Ban Meta glasses users no longer need to start their prompts with “Hey Meta.” While this phrase is required for the initial question, follow-up questions will not necessitate it, making conversations more natural.

The company is also adding video support for Meta AI on the glasses, allowing it to analyse physical objects in real time. Furthermore, users will soon gain the capability for real-time speech translation.