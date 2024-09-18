Business Standard
Snapchat gets simplified interface and new AI features: Check what's new

Alongside app changes, Snapchat introduced new augmented reality glasses, Spectacles, powered by the company's new SnapOS.

Snapchat

New Snapchat app layout (Image: Snapchat)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Social media platform Snapchat is undergoing a significant redesign, featuring a simplified user interface, new AI-powered tools, and more lenses. At its sixth annual Snap Partner Summit on September 17, Snapchat announced these updates along with the fifth generation of Spectacles—standalone augmented reality glasses powered by SnapOS, the company’s new operating system.

Here’s a breakdown of what was announced at the summit:
Snapchat App: What’s New

Snapchat is currently testing a streamlined version of its app with select users. The updated version reduces the number of tabs at the bottom from five to three: Messaging, Camera, and a new “For You” discovery feed, which showcases curated content from other creators.
 

In addition to the redesign, Snapchat is rolling out AI-powered features. A new Lens will allow users to see an AI-generated version of their “elderly selves”. For Snapchat Plus subscribers, AI will be integrated into Memories, generating captions and applying lenses. Other notable additions include new accessories for Bitmoji avatars.

For creators, the app now features a simplified profile that lets users switch between personal and public accounts. Snapchat has also added the ability to pin Snaps to the top of Public Profile pages.

Snapchat Spectacles and SnapOS: What’s New

Snapchat has introduced the fifth generation of its standalone AR glasses, Spectacles. These see-through glasses run on the new SnapOS, enabling users to interact naturally with their surroundings. The new system supports navigation through hand gestures and voice commands. The company said that the SnapOS uses Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) micro-projectors and waveguides, offering optimal visuals for both indoor and outdoor environments.
Additionally, Snapchat is partnering with OpenAI to bring more advanced AI models to developers, allowing them to create Lenses that can identify real-world objects.

The new Spectacles feature a dual system-on-a-chip architecture with two Qualcomm chips, splitting the workload to deliver an immersive experience while reducing power consumption. Snapchat said that Spectacles offer up to 45 minutes of continuous standalone use.

Topics : Augmented reality Snapchat Social media apps

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

