Meta has announced the introduction of Lists for WhatsApp, allowing users to better organise their inbox. This feature enables users to create custom filters for categorising conversations. Following the rollout of chat filters earlier this year, Meta is enhancing chat organisation with these new custom categories. In an update to the WhatsApp blog, Meta announced that Lists has started rolling out to users and will be available to all in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Lists: What is it and how it works

Meta stated that with Lists, users can filter their chats using custom categories. Users can create lists for family, work, neighbourhood, and more. Once a custom category is selected, only contacts within that list will appear in the inbox.

Users can create a list by tapping the new “+” button adjacent to the pre-set filters at the top of the Chats tab. To edit a list, users can long-press the list button from the filter bar. Similar to the “Favourite” filter list, users can add both groups and one-on-one conversations to their custom list.

Earlier this year, Meta rolled out chat filters for WhatsApp, which included pre-set lists for unread messages, group conversations, and a customisable favourites list. There is also an “All” tab that shows all chats in the inbox. When users select a filter to list out chats, the search bar at the top will only search for messages from chats within that particular list. This feature is not limited to searching for chats; it also displays media, links, and documents.