Camera Control is one of the notable upgrades that Apple introduced with the iPhone 16 series. Though not officially termed a button by the US-based technology giant, it functions as one of a different kind. Like other buttons, Camera Control supports a press mechanism, but there is also support for swipe gestures, and is backed by Apple’s Taptic Engine for tactile feedback, simulating actions such as clicks.

Positioned on the frame, this button is designed for quick access to various camera features and modes, extending its functionality beyond mere access. Apple also plans to introduce more features for Camera Control, including “Visual Intelligence.” So, what is Camera Control, and how does it work? Let us explain:

Camera Control: What is it?

The Camera Control button is integrated into the iPhone 16 series frame and features a “high-precision” force sensor that delivers haptic feedback, mimicking the feel of a DSLR camera shutter. The capacitive touch sensor on the button detects interactions such as clicks and slides.

Topped with a sapphire crystal surface for a smooth texture, the button is encircled by a colour-matched fine stainless steel trim. While its placement favours holding the iPhone in landscape orientation, it can also be used in portrait orientation with the thumb.

Camera Control: How it works

The Camera Control button enables quick access to various camera functions. A light press opens the Camera app, while another quick press captures a photo. If the camera is set to video mode, a click starts and stops recording.

The force sensors differentiate between a click and a light press. A light press brings up controls like zoom, displayed in a new interface next to the button. A double light press reveals a menu for additional camera settings, such as exposure, depth of field, Styles, Tones, and the option to switch between rear camera sensors. Users can swipe on the button to select the desired option. While the default action is to change zoom levels, switching to a different setting will cause the Camera Control button to display the adjustment bar for your chosen setting the next time you open the Camera app.

Camera Control: Other functions

Although the Camera Control button is not as fully customisable as the Action Button, Apple offers several additional options. In the Camera section of the Settings app, a new Camera Control menu allows you to choose the app you wish to open with the Camera Control button. You can select from options such as Code Scanner and Magnifier, in addition to the pre-selected Camera app. Third-party apps, including Snapchat and Instagram, can also be set to open via the button. If you select Instagram or any other social media app with a built-in camera feature, clicking the Camera Control button will directly open the camera interface within that app.

You can opt to use a double click to open the selected app instead of a single press or choose to disable the button for opening an app altogether.

Camera Control: What is coming next

Visual Intelligence: During the iPhone 16 launch event, Apple introduced the “Visual Intelligence” feature, which utilises the Camera Control button. Once available, users can click and hold the button within the Camera app to obtain information about real-life objects. For instance, pointing the camera at a restaurant will display details such as opening hours, reviews, and ratings. Users will also have the option to perform a visual Google Search or send the information to OpenAI’s ChatGPT for more details.

Two-stage Shutter: For the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models, Apple will soon introduce a two-stage shutter feature using the Camera Control button. This function allows users to lock focus and exposure with a light press, enabling them to reframe their shot without losing the set focus and exposure levels.