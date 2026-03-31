Meta tests Instagram Plus subscription with additional features: Report

Meta has reportedly started testing a new premium subscription plan on Instagram in select countries. According to a report by TechCrunch, the new plan, called Instagram Plus, offers a set of additional features that are not available on the standard version of the app. This includes the ability to view someone’s Story without them knowing, among others.

The report noted that the move comes shortly after Meta said it was exploring subscription-based features across its apps, including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

What Instagram Plus offers

According to TechCrunch, one of the key features being tested is the ability to view someone’s Story without them knowing. As of now, Instagram shows who has viewed a Story, but this feature would let users stay anonymous.

As reported, subscribers can also see how many people rewatched their own Stories, giving more insight into engagement. Another addition is the ability to create multiple custom audience lists for Stories. Instead of relying only on the Close Friends list, users can group followers into different categories and choose exactly who sees each post. The subscription also reportedly allows users to extend a Story’s visibility by an extra 24 hours. There’s also a “spotlight” option, which lets users boost one Story per week so it appears more prominently for followers. Other features include an animated “Superlike” reaction for Stories and a search option within the Story viewers list, making it easier to check if a specific person has seen a post.