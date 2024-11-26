Micromax-backed Streambox Media debuts subscription-based TV service 'Dor'

Streambox Media launched Dor, a subscription-based television service, on November 26. The service follows a product-as-a-service model and is backed by Micromax Informatics, along with Nikhil Kamath and Stride Ventures. Described as India's first subscription-based TV service, Dor will be available on Flipkart from December 1, with plans to expand to other platforms and offline distribution channels in the future.

"The Indian connected TV ecosystem is rapidly evolving, with the number of connected TV households expected to grow from 50 million to 100 million within the next five years. However, fragmented services and high upfront costs continue to deter a large segment of potential users. Dor bridges this gap by integrating cutting-edge AI technology, multiple content platforms, and the proprietary Dor OS with hyper-personalisation and intuitive content discovery into a subscription-based model," said Anuj Gandhi, founder and CEO of Streambox Media.

What is Dor?

Dor TV is a subscription model offering a television powered by a proprietary interface, Dor OS, which comes pre-loaded with select apps and services. The service includes an upfront cost, covering the one-month subscription and activation fee, followed by a monthly subscription fee for up to a 12-month period. After the 12-month period, consumers can choose from customised packages based on their viewing preferences.

What it encompasses

Dor will initially be available in a 43-inch 4K QLED TV with Dolby Audio, solar-powered remote control, and a companion smartphone app. The TV operates on Dor OS, providing access to over 24 over-the-top (OTT) apps and 300-plus channels under a single sign-on and subscription. The OTT apps included are Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Disney Hotstar, Zee 5, Sony Liv, YouTube, Discovery+, Sun Nxt, Aha, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, Manorama MAX, Travel XP, Shemaroo, Fancode, Nammaflix, Dangal Play, Dollywood Play, Hungama, Stage, VR OTT, Distro TV, Chaupal, Playflix, ETV Win, Raj TV, and more. According to the startup, the unified interface is enhanced by AI-powered search, discovery capabilities, and intuitive navigation built on extensive knowledge graphs.

Pricing and warranty

Upfront cost (activation fee and one-month subscription): Rs 10,799

Monthly subscription: Rs 799

Warranty: Four years

Future plans

Streambox Media plans to expand distribution beyond Flipkart, with other online platforms and an offline distribution ecosystem in the works. The company also plans to introduce 55-inch and 65-inch variants in early 2025.