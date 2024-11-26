Buttler to Livingstone: Most expensive overseas players in IPL 2025 auction

Jos Buttler came out as the most expensive overseas buy in the auction, going to Gujarat Titans at Rs 15.75 Crore. ALSO READ: Arshdeep to Shami: Most expensive Indian fast bowlers in IPL 2025 auction Top 10 Most expensive overseas player in IPL 2025 auction Player Winning bid Team Jos Buttler Rs 15.75 Crore Gujarat Titans Trent Boult Rs 12.5 Crore Mumbai Indians Josh Hazlewood Rs 12.5 Crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jofra Archer Rs 12.5 Crore Rajasthan Royals Mitchell Starc Rs 11.75 Crore Delhi Capitals Phil Salt Rs 11.5 Crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Marcus Stoinis Rs 11 Crore Punjab Kings Kagiso Rabada Rs 10.75 Crore Gujarat Titans Noor Ahmad Rs 10 Crore Chennai Super Kings Liam Livingstone Rs 8.75 Crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru The IPL 2025 Mega Auction featured intense competition for top overseas talent, with several marquee players fetching staggering bids. The auction showcased the global appeal of T20 cricket, as some of the biggest names in world cricket were acquired by franchises at record prices. From elite pacers to explosive batters, the auction reflected the growing trend of teams prioritizing international stars who can deliver match-winning performances.Jos Buttler came out as the most expensive overseas buy in the auction, going to Gujarat Titans at Rs 15.75 Crore.

Trent Boult (₹12.5 Crore, Mumbai Indians)

The New Zealand left-arm pacer was acquired by Mumbai Indians for ₹12.5 crore. Boult's precision and ability to take early wickets make him a key addition to Mumbai’s bowling attack.

Josh Hazlewood (₹12.5 Crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured the Australian pacer for ₹12.5 crore. Hazlewood’s consistency and death-over prowess provide RCB with an experienced and reliable bowler.

Jofra Archer (₹12.5 Crore, Rajasthan Royals)

Archer, known for his pace and skill in the T20 format, was picked by Rajasthan Royals for ₹12.5 crore, adding immense value to their bowling lineup.

Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 Crore, Delhi Capitals)

Australia’s premier fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹11.75 crore. His ability to bowl at high speed and take crucial wickets makes him a key addition to their pace attack.