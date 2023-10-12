Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft blocks Windows 7/8 users from upgrading to Windows 11 for free

Microsoft launched Windows 11 as a free upgrade to Windows 10. However, the operating system has been available as a free upgrade to even Windows 7 and Windows 8 due to a loophole in the update system

Windows 11 Copilot

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
American software giant Microsoft has reportedly fixed a loophole that allowed Windows 7 and Windows 8 users to upgrade to Windows 11 for free, according to a news report on The Verge. It essentially means users on the Windows 7 and Windows 8 platform would now have to pay to upgrade to Windows 11 operating system.

Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 in 2021 as a free upgrade to Windows 10. However, the operating system has been available as a free upgrade to even Windows 7 and Windows 8 due to a loophole in the update system. The loophole allows users to upgrade to Windows 11 using the key linked to Windows 7 and Windows 8.

Microsoft announced to block Windows 7 and Windows 8 keys from Windows 11 late last month, but it is only now when the block has actually come into force, reported The Verge. Surprisingly, the Windows 11 activation status would not change if you have already upgraded a machine from Windows 7 or Windows 8 to Windows 11. However, Microsoft is now not accepting keys linked with Windows 7 and Windows 8 for a clean Windows 11 upgrade.

Last month, Microsoft rolled out an update to Windows 11 operating system that brings system-wide Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Windows Copilot, AI image generator tool for Paint, and more. Windows Copilot is one of the biggest updates to Windows 11. The AI-based digital assistant answers queries, launches applications, helps users manage PC settings, and summarise emails and web pages on command.

Besides the Windows 11 copilot, Microsoft added an AI-powered image generator tool in its Paint, text extraction feature in Snipping tool, and AI-based auto compose feature in Clipchamp video editor. Other upgrades in the Windows 11 September upgrade includes background blur for pictures and AI-based search capabilities within the Photos app, enhanced backup feature, and more language options for the Narrator.

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

