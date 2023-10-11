Google makes passkey authentication default for all users: Details here

Google on October 10 announced that passkeys would be the default authentication method for all Google Accounts. The American tech giant said that a majority of users have found password-less authentication technology easier to use compared to traditional sign-in methods. The company also said that logging in via passkeys is 40 per cent faster than using a password.

Back in June, Apple also announced that beginning with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, users with Apple IDs would automatically be assigned passkeys for sign-in authentication without passwords. It means users with Apple ID are also able to sign in to any Apple service and web properties using passkey authentication.

What are Passkeys

Passkeys offers an alternative method to log-in into an account without needing a password. Instead of using a password, users can authenticate using biometrics such as fingerprints or facial scans. Passkey authentication uses two parts: while some data is stored on the website’s server, the remaining is stored on the user's device. This eliminates the risk of an account being accessed remotely, as physical access to the user's device is also required.

Advantages of Passkeys

Compared to passwords, Passkeys are more convenient as they do not require users to remember or type anything. Apart from offering better protection against phishing attacks and data breaches, they are also compatible with any device, platform or browser that supports biometric authentication or a local PIN. Passkeys can also be stored on security keys, allowing users to sign in without a password on several devices.