Microsoft Copilot Plus AI PCs from Samsung, Asus, and more are coming soon

Microsoft debuted a new category of personal computers, called Copilot Plus PCs, at an event on May 20. The Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are the first Windows PCs to launch under the Copilot Plus PCs platform, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus. Other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung have also announced Copilot Plus PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chipsets.

Microsoft has announced that the first wave of Copilot Plus AI PCs will be available from June 18, 2024. However, Indian consumers may have to wait a tad longer no OEM has announced India launch as yet.

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon X Elite delivers the highest Neural Processing Unit (NPU) performance per watt for laptops. It said that the Elite chip is up to 2.6 times faster than Apple's M3 chip and up to 5.4 times faster than the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. Nevertheless, below are some of the first-generation AI PCs coming up shortly:

Copilot Plus PCs

Acer

Acer has announced the Swift 14 AI PC, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series platform with Copilot Plus capabilities in Windows 11. The device boasts a 14.5-inch 2.5K touchscreen display, and a 75 Wh battery. The laptop features an activity indicator on the touchpad and an AI logo on the cover.

ASUS

ASUS announced the Vivobook S15 with the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chipset. The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch OLED display with 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is supported by ASUS IceCool thermal technology and offers a battery life of up to eighteen hours.

Dell

Dell is offering five new laptops powered by the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus: XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 14, Latitude 7455, and Latitude 5455.

HP

HP has announced its next-gen AI PCs with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset, including the HP OmniBook X AI PC and HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC. Both laptops are sleek, thin, and offer up to 26 hours of battery life. They feature Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus (NGAV), Microsoft Secured-Core PC designation, and come with a three-year warranty.

Lenovo

Lenovo introduced the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, its first AI PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Elite. The Yoga Slim 7x supports a battery life of 70 Wh in Cosmic Blue color, while the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 offers a 58 Wh battery and comes in Eclipse Black color. Both models run on the Windows 11 operating system.

Samsung

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Book4 Edge powered by the Elite chipset. The Galaxy Book4 Edge is available in 14-inch and 16-inch AMOLED 2X display options and integrates with the Galaxy AI ecosystem, featuring functionalities like Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Chat Assist.