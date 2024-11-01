Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its next flagship Galaxy S-series in the first half of 2025. According to a report by Gadget 360, Samsung announced during its latest earnings call that the Galaxy S25 series will debut in the “first half of next year.” The company also hinted at the development of a more affordable foldable smartphone model.

During its latest quarterly earnings announcement, Samsung's Mobile department confirmed plans to pursue sales growth and improved profitability for flagship products, including the Galaxy S25 series and foldable devices. The company expressed intentions to expand sales of other ecosystem devices such as Galaxy tablets, laptops, and wearable devices.

Additionally, Samsung indicated it could be developing more affordable foldable smartphones in the future. The report suggests that the company is considering ways to lower entry barriers to enable more customers to experience foldable products. Previously, Samsung was thought to be working on a more affordable version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the South Korean technology giant ultimately launched a sleeker version of its latest foldable with slightly larger displays in its home market.

According to a report in Tom's Guide, Samsung may also move away from its “Galaxy” branding for all its products. Citing South Korean publication E-Today, the report stated that Samsung is contemplating a rebrand of its flagship smartphones with a non-Galaxy name. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Samsung's head of global marketing, Lee Young-hee, mentioned, "Galaxy has so many lineups that I know people are expecting a new name when there is an innovative turning point."

Currently, Samsung brands its premium smartphones under the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series, while it also has the Galaxy A, M, and F series for other segments.