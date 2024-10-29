Nara Lokesh meets Microsoft CEO, seeks support for advancing IT in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said he met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and expressed desire for collaborative efforts to drive digital transformation and opportunities in the state.

Lokesh, who is currently touring the USA, in a social media post said he also sought the tech giant's guidance and support in advancing IT in the state.

"Had an insightful meeting with @satyanadella, CEO of @Microsoft. Sought his valuable guidance and support in advancing IT, AI, and skill development in Andhra Pradesh. Looking forward to collaborative efforts to drive digital transformation and opportunities in the state," Lokesh said in the post.

Lokesh will participate in the ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference to be held in LAs Vegas on October 29 and unveil the idol of former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao in Atlanta, USA on October 31.

He visited Tesla headquarters on Monday and met with its Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja in Austin and pitched Anantapur District as the perfect spot for its electric vehicles and battery units.