Microsoft launches Intel-powered Surface Pro 11, Laptop 7 for businesses

Microsoft has launched Intel chip-powered versions of its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 for businesses. With this, businesses can choose between Qualcomm's Arm architecture-based Snapdragon X series chips and Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors for these devices. Both these devices also support Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC platform and get AI-powered features exclusive to the platform.

Intel Lunar Lake chip-powered Surface devices: What's new

Surface Laptop 7

The Surface Laptop 7 with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors are available in two screen size options: 13.8-inch and a larger 15-inch model. Both these models can be configured with Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 chips, with up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The design of the Intel-powered Surface Laptop 7 remains identical to the Qualcomm Snapdragon version.

Specifications-

Display: 13.8-inch/15-inch PixelSense Flow display, 2304 × 1536 resolution (13.8-inch) / 2496 × 1664 resolution (15-inch), 120Hz refresh rate, 10-point multi-touch, Dolby Vision IQ, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 236V / Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 238V / Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 266V / Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 268V

GPU: Intel Arc Graphics

RAM: 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB (Gen 4 SSD)

Battery: Up to 20 hours of local video playback (13.8-inch model) / Up to 22 hours of local video playback (15-inch model)

Camera: Full HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera

Ports: 2 X USB-C with USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface connect port, MicroSDXC Express card reader(15-inch model)

Surface Pro 11

The Surface Pro 11 with Intel Lunar Lake chips also looks identical to their Arm-based counterparts. Surface Pro 11 features a 13-inch display with the option between LCD and OLED panels. Like the new Surface Laptop 7, the Surface Pro 11 is configurable with Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 chips, and offers similar memory and storage options.

Specifications-