Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 18.4: Next Apple iPhone update to bring smarter Siri, more intelligence

iOS 18.4: Next Apple iPhone update to bring smarter Siri, more intelligence

With iOS 18.4, Apple's digital assistant Siri could get on-screen awareness, personal context understanding and more advanced AI-powered features

iOS 18
iOS 18
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is planning a major revamp for the iPhone's digital assistant Siri with the next iOS 18 version. With iOS 18.4, Siri will likely get advanced features such as on-screen awareness, the ability to perform in-app tasks without opening them, and generate more personalised responses. In addition to this, Apple could introduce a few new Apple Intelligence features and expand its suite of AI features to support more languages.
Here are all the new Intelligence features expected to come with the iOS 18.4 update:

iOS 18.4: New Apple Intelligence features

Apple Intelligence-powered Siri
  • On-screen awareness: With iOS 18.4, Siri is expected to get on-screen awareness. This means that the iPhone's digital assistant will know what is on the display and can tailor its actions and responses accordingly. For example, if your friend sends you their new address in a Message, you can prompt Siri to "Add this address to their contact," and Siri will do it with no further clarifying instructions.
  • In-app actions: Utilising a new platform called App Intents, Siri will be able to perform multiple actions across apps without even opening them. For example, you can ask Siri to find a picture of you, make certain edits to it, and save it in a specific folder in the Files app.
  • Personalisation: Siri will also get the ability to tailor its actions and responses according to the users' preferences, with access to personal data.
Priority Notifications
 
With iOS 18, Apple Intelligence will be able to present important notifications and messages at the top of the notification stack. Working similar to the Mail app's Priority feature, Priority Notifications feature will use Apple Intelligence's understanding of natural language to read and determine the importance of a particular notification.

Also Read

'Huge market, lots of upside': CEO Tim Cook on Apple's market expansion

Apple Intelligence will launch in India this April, initially in English

Apple tops Indian smartphone market with 23% value share: Counterpoint

Apple, SpaceX link up to support Starlink satellite network on iPhones

Tech wrap Jan 29: Starlink on iPhone, XMoney launch, ChatGPT Gov, and more

New styles in Image Playground
 
With iOS 18.4, Apple Intelligence-powered image generation tool is expected to get new style options such as "Sketch."
 
Local language support
 
Apple has confirmed that its Intelligence features will soon get support for more languages. This includes French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese, as well as localised English to Singapore and India.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

5G rollout, regulatory reforms boosting digital connectivity: Eco Survey

Meet crew members of Axiom-4 mission: Shubhanshu, Sławosz, Tibor and Peggy

Microsoft brings OpenAI's o1 model to Copilot for free-tier users: Details

Google rolling out Gemini 2.0 Flash model to Gemini app, web: What's new

Xbox's Forza Horizon 5 coming to Sony PS5 this year with cross-play support

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple iOSTechnology

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story