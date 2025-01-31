iOS 18.4: Next Apple iPhone update to bring smarter Siri, more intelligence

Apple is planning a major revamp for the iPhone's digital assistant Siri with the next iOS 18 version. With iOS 18.4, Siri will likely get advanced features such as on-screen awareness, the ability to perform in-app tasks without opening them, and generate more personalised responses. In addition to this, Apple could introduce a few new Apple Intelligence features and expand its suite of AI features to support more languages.

Here are all the new Intelligence features expected to come with the iOS 18.4 update:

iOS 18.4: New Apple Intelligence features

Apple Intelligence-powered Siri

On-screen awareness: With iOS 18.4, Siri is expected to get on-screen awareness. This means that the iPhone's digital assistant will know what is on the display and can tailor its actions and responses accordingly. For example, if your friend sends you their new address in a Message, you can prompt Siri to "Add this address to their contact," and Siri will do it with no further clarifying instructions.

In-app actions: Utilising a new platform called App Intents, Siri will be able to perform multiple actions across apps without even opening them. For example, you can ask Siri to find a picture of you, make certain edits to it, and save it in a specific folder in the Files app.

Personalisation: Siri will also get the ability to tailor its actions and responses according to the users' preferences, with access to personal data.

Priority Notifications

With iOS 18, Apple Intelligence will be able to present important notifications and messages at the top of the notification stack. Working similar to the Mail app's Priority feature, Priority Notifications feature will use Apple Intelligence's understanding of natural language to read and determine the importance of a particular notification.

New styles in Image Playground

With iOS 18.4, Apple Intelligence-powered image generation tool is expected to get new style options such as "Sketch."

Local language support

Apple has confirmed that its Intelligence features will soon get support for more languages. This includes French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese, as well as localised English to Singapore and India.