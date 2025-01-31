Microsoft brings OpenAI's o1 model to Copilot for free-tier users: Details

Microsoft is offering OpenAI's flagship o1 reasoning model to all Copilot users without any subscription. In a post on LinkedIn, Microsoft AI's CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, announced that the o1 reasoning model-powered Think Deeper feature is rolling out to the Copilot AI chatbot for all users.

Microsoft introduced Think Deeper as an experimental feature in Copilot Labs last year. The feature enables the Copilot AI chatbot to reason through more complex queries, make suggestions and offer comparisons between two options. Now with the integration of OpenAI's o1 reasoning model, Think Deeper for Copilot is getting new capabilities.

Copilot Think Deeper with o1 model: What is new

Suleyman said that the o1 model-powered Think Deeper can offer in-depth advice on complex and personal topics such as tips for managing a career change. It can provide detailed breakdowns of educational milestones and options, resources on where to look for roles, strategies for getting in the door and industry trends. Think Deeper can also help users dive deep into a topic and plan an entire project with a step-by-step guide.

Users can switch to Think Deeper within the Copilot mobile app using the following steps:

Go to the Copilot mobile app and sign in using a Microsoft account.

Type in a query and tap on the "three-dot" option on the right side of the text field.

Select the "Think Deeper" option from the floating menu.

Copilot will automatically process your input using Think Deeper.

It should be noted that the app prompts the user to let them know that with Think Deeper, Copilot takes about 30 seconds before responding. The prompt says that it considers "your question from all angles and perspectives" before answering.