Microsoft Outlook faces second outage in 24 hours, users unable to log in

Some users have even shared the update on Twitter, questioning if Outlook is down again

BS Web Team New Delhi
Microsoft Outlook faces second outage in 24 hours, users unable to log in

Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Microsoft Outlook users have been unable to access their inbox for the second time in less than 24 hours this week. While Microsoft confirmed the first outage with a full report, we still don't know how large the second outage is or how many individuals are affected.

However, according to the movement on the Downdetector website, which analyses app failures, the needle did surge at 1:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

Some users have even shared the update on Twitter, questioning if Outlook is down again.


Earlier on Monday evening, hundreds of users across the globe reported that Microsoft Corp’s product suite which includes Word, Excel and Outlook were down.

“We’re investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," Microsoft had tweeted.
 
We are waiting to see if the company shares an update once again regarding this latest outage. Going by the outage tracker, it seems Outlook is down for people in most parts of India, however, we were able to access the platform at the time of writing this story.

(This is a developing story)

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

