88% Indians unaware of the existence of AI tools: Axis My India survey

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Highlighting the lack of awareness and limited adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in India, a private survey released on Tuesday pointed out that 88 per cent of Indians are unaware of these tools. Another nine per cent of those surveyed know about these tools but do not use them.
According to the India Consumer Sentiment Index, released by consumer data intelligence consultancy Axis My India, only one per cent of those surveyed said that they use AI tools daily. Out of a total of 9,567 respondents, one per cent use these tools occasionally and another one per cent use them rarely.

Moreover, out of the people who were aware of these tools, 26 per cent said these tools have the potential to replace human jobs. 25 per cent disagreed. The remaining 49 per cent said that AI can replace only repetitive or routine jobs.
Out of those who agreed to use AI tools, daily, occasionally, or rarely, 28 per cent said it helped in improving efficiency and productivity at workplaces and educational institutes. Another 22 per cent said these tools help in reducing workload and saving time.

"As we embrace the advancements in technology, businesses can leverage this momentum to foster innovation, create job opportunities, and contribute to the overall economic growth of the country," said Pradeep Gupta, chairman and managing director (MD) at Axis My India.
The survey also enquired about what Indians believe about the country's economic situation.

At least 22 per cent of the respondents said that India will witness a significant recession in 2023. Another 19 per cent said the recession would impact India "to some extent". On the other hand, 31 per cent of the respondents expressed confidence that India will not face a recession. The rest of the respondents said they were "unsure".

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

