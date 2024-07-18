Microsoft's AI-powered Designer app is now available on iOS and Android

Microsoft Designer app is now generally available for both iOS and Android users with a personal Microsoft account. With the AI-powered Designer app, the users can create custom images, stickers and more using a wide range of templates. Users can also edit images using AI and restyle them or create collages of images. Designer also arrives with an avatar creator which it prompts you to use on the mobile version of the app.



Editing images with AI in Designer app will let users restyle existing images or remove background, people, objects from images. It can also add AI -generated borders, text and branding to images.

Microsoft Designer is currently available as a standalone app but it is also available through Copilot in apps like Word and PowerPoint. With Copilot Pro subscription, the users can create images and designs within Word and PowerPoint. Microsoft is also adding a new banner image generator for Word documents soon.

Windows Insiders will get access to Designer within the Photos app on Windows 11 and features such as removing backgrounds, erasing objects, auto cropping and filters will be available directly in Photos so that the user does not have to leave the app. Microsoft Edge will also receive similar features soon.

The Designer arrives with 15 daily boosts that can be used to create or edit AI-powered images and designs. These boosts are used when a user is creating in the Designer app or wherever Designer is integrated across Microsoft apps. After upgrading to a Copilot Pro subscription, users will receive 100 Boosts per day.

Microsoft Designer is supported in more than 80 languages on the web. It is available as a free mobile app and as an app in Windows.