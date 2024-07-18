Google Gemini on Android can now answer questions on lock screen

Google Gemini has been less useful on the lock screen as it required the user to unlock the phone for even answering the simplest question. However, after receiving new updates, Google Gemini on Android can now answer ‘general questions’ even from the lock screen.



Now when a user asks a question, they will get an immediate response. But when the user taps the display anywhere, they will be asked to unlock the phone. The new feature also includes a Gemini on Lock screen that lets users turn it on or off. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Gemini prompts users to authenticate themselves if they tap on the screen or the text input box and after authenticating the fingerprint, the keyboard appears. When a user converses with Gemini from the lock screen for the first time, Google highlights the new change on the response page.

A new Gemini on lock screen setting will appear on the main preferences page on the phone when the feature is activated. The Gemini responses on lock screen toggle accompanies the already existing Google Assistant on lock screen option.

The feature is rolling out gradually and might require enabling it manually. Google has updated its support pages detailing how to turn the feature on or off.

Gemini has been limited to Google Assistant-level commands uptill now, like controlling alarms and timers, playing and pausing media and changing volume. This used to work by calling upon the Google Assistant. Google has been trying to update Gemini to promote the AI assistant across its services.