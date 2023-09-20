Microsoft Surface and AI event on Sept 21: Where to watch, what to expect

Microsoft is hosting a special in-person event in New York, US at 10:00 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) on September 21. At the event, the American technology giant is expected to launch three new Surface devices and AI-powered tools for Windows, Microsoft Office, Bing and more.

When, where and how to watch

Microsoft has announced that it will not stream the Surface event live. However, the recording of the in-person event will be available for a global audience after it is over – at around 1PM ET (10:30 PM IST) on September 21.

What to expect

Microsoft is expected to launch three Surface devices, the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Go 4 and Surface Laptop Go 3. Along with new additions to the Surface lineup, Microsoft is expected to announce AI-powered features for Windows, Office and Bing.

According to news reports, 13th Generation Intel Core processors paired with Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU would power the Surface Laptop Studio 2. It is said to be the first Surface device with up to 64GB RAM.

The Surface Go 4 is expected to feature Intel N200 processor, while the Laptop Go 3 is rumoured to be powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processor. No major changes in design for these devices are expected as it is being said that Microsoft is focusing more on upgrading the internal specs on the new Surface devices.

As for the AI-related announcements, the American software giant is expected to unveil an updated Windows 11 with an AI-powered assistant built-in for use across its apps and services. These AI-powered versions may include a new snipping tool and an updated Photos app with provision to copy text from images expected to be included in this new update. Microsoft Paint might also get updated with AI-based image generation features using text-to-image prompts.