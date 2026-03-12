Microsoft to bring its console interface to Windows 11 PCs with 'Xbox Mode'

Microsoft has announced that its Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE), now referred to as “Xbox mode,” will begin rolling out to Windows 11 PCs starting April. The feature will extend beyond handheld gaming devices to laptops, desktops and tablets, offering a console-style interface designed for controller-based gaming. The company revealed the update during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2026, saying the interface will first arrive in select markets before expanding more broadly.

Alongside the software update, Microsoft also shared new details about its upcoming next-generation Xbox console, codenamed Project Helix, which is currently targeted for developer testing around 2027.

Xbox mode on Windows PCs: Details The Xbox mode interface is designed to provide a full-screen, controller-optimised environment for launching and managing games on Windows 11. The feature essentially places a console-like layer on top of Windows, making it easier for users to navigate game libraries without relying on keyboard and mouse input. Microsoft first introduced the Xbox Full Screen Experience in November 2025 through preview builds available to Windows Insider and Xbox Insider programme participants. The interface also debuted on the ROG Xbox Ally handheld gaming systems developed in partnership with Asus. On those handheld devices, the system boots directly into the Xbox interface while still running Windows 11 underneath. The layout resembles the Xbox console UI and provides quick access to a user’s profile, Game Pass library, installed titles and the Xbox Store. Games from other platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store and EA Play can also appear in the library.

ALSO READ: ROG Xbox Ally review: Asus' handheld is Xbox first, but with Windows quirks In practice, the system still retains the ability to switch back to the standard Windows desktop, meaning users can move between productivity tasks and gaming modes. Microsoft said Xbox mode will allow players to “seamlessly switch between productivity and play” while maintaining compatibility with the broader Windows ecosystem. The interface is also designed to prioritise controller navigation, allowing users to manage games, settings and downloads through a console-like layout rather than traditional Windows menus. Microsoft also announced that it is expanding its Xbox Play Anywhere initiative, which allows users to purchase a game once and play it across both Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. According to the company, the programme now includes more than 1,500 games.

Next-generation Xbox: Details Alongside the Windows update, Microsoft shared new information about its next-generation Xbox hardware, internally known as Project Helix. According to Jason Ronald, Vice President of Next Generation at Xbox, early versions of the console will be made available to game developers around 2027. The new platform will use custom AMD system-on-chip (SoC) to support the next generation of DirectX and FSR, offering improvements in graphics performance. ALSO READ: Next-gen Xbox will run Xbox and PC games, Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms Microsoft said the upcoming hardware is expected to bring a major increase in ray-tracing performance and will integrate new forms of machine intelligence directly into the graphics and compute pipeline to improve efficiency and visual performance.