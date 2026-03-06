Friday, March 06, 2026 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Next-gen Xbox will run Xbox and PC games, Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms

Next-gen Xbox will run Xbox and PC games, Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms

Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma confirms the next-generation Xbox, codenamed Project Helix, will run both Xbox and PC games, signalling Microsoft's push toward a console-PC hybrid platform

Next-gen Xbox's official codename "Project Helix" (Image: X/@asha_shar)

Next-gen Xbox's official codename

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 12:06 PM IST
Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma has confirmed that the next-generation Xbox console will be able to run both Xbox and PC games. In a post on X, Sharma wrote that Project Helix, the official codename for the next-gen Xbox, will lead in performance and will play both Xbox and PC games. Microsoft had earlier indicated that the next Xbox would be some kind of hybrid of a console and PC, and this confirmation from Sharma falls in line with it. 
In her first memo after assuming charge as Microsoft’s gaming chief, Sharma outlined three key priorities, one of which focused on what she described as the “return of Xbox.” It was stated that the company intends to revisit its foundations with a renewed focus on the Xbox console, acknowledging the role the platform has played in shaping the brand’s identity. 
 
The memo also noted that gaming today extends across multiple devices rather than being confined to a single piece of hardware, a reference to Xbox’s recent strategy of expanding its titles to competing platforms. At the same time, it was indicated that concerns raised by fans regarding the limited number of Xbox-exclusive titles have been taken into account. 

Next-gen Xbox: What to expect

Microsoft has been indicating that its upcoming generation of Xbox hardware will increasingly narrow the gap between a conventional console and a PC, with Sharma’s recent X post solidifying those indications further. Devices such as the Xbox Ally handhelds are seen as an initial move in that direction. In November, the company rolled out the Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE) for Windows 11 PCs and handheld gaming systems. 
On PCs, the FSE Xbox interface introduces a controller-focused layout that resembles a traditional console environment. According to the company, the interface prioritises controller-based navigation and provides a full-screen, gaming-oriented space designed for discovering and launching titles. 
Regarding its core console lineup, former Xbox president Sarah Bond said in October 2025 that the next-generation Xbox currently under development is intended to be a premium platform centred on a high-end, curated gaming experience. 
The announcement followed Microsoft entering a multi-year strategic partnership with AMD to jointly design custom silicon for a range of devices. These include upcoming Xbox systems meant for both home consoles and handheld formats. The collaboration also covers the development of the next generation of server infrastructure supporting Xbox Cloud Gaming.
  Regarding the release timeline, while Sharma did not provide a clear timeline for the launch of Project Helix, earlier in February, AMD indicated that it could be prepared to support a release around 2027. It remains uncertain whether the console itself will arrive in that timeframe. 
Meanwhile, The Verge reported that Sony may delay the introduction of its next PlayStation console until as late as 2029, largely due to ongoing concerns surrounding the global RAM supply crunch.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

