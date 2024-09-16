More Android smartphones to get 'Circle to Search' feature soon: Report

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Circle to Search feature is set to expand beyond Pixel and Samsung devices, with TECNO's Phantom V Fold 2 expected to include it next month

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:45 AM IST
Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature, previously exclusive to Pixel and Samsung devices, is reportedly making its way to additional Android smartphones. According to an Android Authority report, Chinese smartphone maker TECNO has informed YouTuber Ben Sin and Android Central that the feature will be available on its new foldable device, the Phantom V Fold 2, starting next month.

Circle to Search allows users to perform searches directly from their screen. Google had announced at its annual I/O developer conference in May that it aims to extend Circle to Search to 200 million devices by the end of the year. However, Google has not yet officially confirmed whether the feature will be limited to flagship models or available on other devices as well.

Originally unveiled with the Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search has also been introduced on various flagship and mid-range models within the Samsung Galaxy and Pixel series. With TECNO’s inclusion, users can expect the feature to potentially roll out to devices from OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO, and other manufacturers in the near future.

Additionally, Google is adding support for barcode and QR code scanning to Circle to Search, a feature the company has been working on for some time.

Recently, Google also introduced the Circle to Search Music Search feature, allowing users to identify songs playing from nearby speakers or within other apps without leaving their current application. This feature has begun its rollout.


First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

