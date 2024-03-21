More risk of malware infection while accessing pirated websites: Study

Accessing pirated websites carries a higher risk of malware infection for Indian consumers compared to other platforms like those of adult content and gambling advertisements, says a study conducted by cybersecurity experts.

Indian consumers underestimate their true cyber risk when using piracy sites, and there is an urgent need to address cybersecurity threats associated with these websites, as per the study by experts at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The 18-24 age group exhibits low awareness levels of cyber risks despite frequent engagement with these platforms, said 'The Piracy-Malware Nexus in India: A Perceptions and Experience and Empirical Analysis' report released here on Tuesday.

It has been co-authored by Professor Manish Gangwar and Dr Shruti Mantri from the ISB Institute of Data Science and Dr Paul Watters, adjunct professor of cybersecurity at the La Trobe University, Melbourne.

According to the report, "accessing pirated websites carries a higher risk of malware infection (59 per cent) compared to other platforms, such as the adult industry (57 per cent) and gambling advertisements (53 per cent)."



The study analysed 150 websites using VirusTotal, indicating cyber risk categories such as malicious content, malware, suspicious activity, phishing attempts and spam.

Additionally, the report found scam piracy websites pose a greater risk of exposing users to cyber threats compared to standard piracy sites, particularly popular ones.

It said that online piracy in India remains profitable, with malware distribution serving as an additional revenue stream for piracy site operators.

The report emphasised the importance of making internet users aware of the real online risks they face when accessing pirated websites and services.

Brijesh Singh, principal secretary to the chief minister of Maharashtra, who attended the study release event, flagged malware as a significant threat.

Piracy sites have become a "watering hole" for disseminating malware, he said.

"Consumers are not just watching a pirated movie or a TV show, they are compromising their device, and your device is a 'second-you'. It contains your identity, your banking details, and the details of your friends and family. What has been suspected for many years has now been explained in this report. Hopefully, this ISB report is a starting point for change," he added.

ISB Institute of Data Science Executive Director Professor Manish Gangwar said the study findings highlight the importance for government and the content industry to make internet users aware of the very real online risks they face when accessing piracy websites and services.

"Hopefully, our findings empower the less experienced members of the digital community to make informed decisions and be able to safeguard themselves from the dark underbelly of the internet," he said.

The survey, conducted from May 23 to 29, 2023, included 1,037 respondents in India, as per an official release.