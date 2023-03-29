Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola launches Moto G13 smartphone at Rs 9,999: Specs, offers and more

The Moto G13 will be available in matte charcoal and lavender blue colours on Flipkart, starting April 5

Motorola on Wednesday launched in India the Moto G13 smartphone. The smartphone is offered in 64GB and 128GB on-board storage variants, both with 4GB RAM, at Rs 9,499 and Rs 9,999. The Moto G13 will be available in matte charcoal and lavender blue colours on Flipkart, starting April 5. As for the launch offers, customers can avail Jio bundle scheme in which the telecom operator is offering up 40 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each and Rs 500 Myntra Gift voucher to existing and new Jio customers.

As for the specifications, the Moto G13 has an acrylic glass (PMMA) body and thin form factor. It has a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 system-on-chip, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB on-board storage. The smartphone boots stock Android 13 operating system. It would get Android 14 and security updates for three years, according to Motorola.

Imaging is covered by a triple-camera set-up on the back – a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera sensor. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP camera sensor.

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate. It has stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 10W wired charging. It comes with Motorola’s proprietary business grade security - ThinkShield for Mobile and IP52 rated design for water and dust resistance.

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

