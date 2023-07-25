Netflix introduces 'My Netflix' feature for users to access saved content

Netflix has introduced a new feature called ‘My Netflix’ to help viewers choose what to watch on the video streaming platform.

My Netflix will be a dedicated space in the app where users can see shows and movies that they have previously saved. This will include:

Content that has been downloaded, the ‘Downloads’ tab has been removed from the platform

Shows and movies that have received a ‘thumbs up’

TV series and movies saved on ‘My List’

History trailers viewed by user

Recently viewed history

Reminder set by the user

Shows that the user is in the middle of watching

It is unclear if trailers include ones that users have sought out on the platform or the ones that play automatically when opening the website or lingering on an icon too long.

The release by Netflix states that this new feature has been specially curated for those who are on the go and do not have time to browse and find a new show.

It adds, “Keep in mind that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more you’ll see on the My Netflix tab.”

The feature can be accessed directly within the Netflix app on smartphones. The home tab and other sections of the app to discover the full catalog of series and films will still be available.

As of Monday, this feature is available on iOS devices, while the Android rollout will commence in early August.

This news comes after Netflix decided to crackdown on password sharing in India in the hopes that it would increase the country’s subscriber base.

According to industry estimates, Netflix's paid base in India ranges between eight and 10 million.