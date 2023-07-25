Galaxy Unpacked Seoul: Samsung to unveil 2023 foldables and more on July 26

Samsung is hosting Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul on July 26 where the South Korean electronics maker would unveil its 2023 foldable devices, smartwatches, tablets, and more. For wider reach, the company will livestream the event on its website and YouTube. Besides, the company is likely to share updates from the event on its social media handles. Below are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, Seoul: Where to watch livestream

The Galaxy Unpacked event will livestream on Samsung India website and its official channel YouTube on July 26, starting at 4:30 pm (IST). Besides, the event livestream would be available on the company’s social media handles.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, Seoul: What to expect

Foldable devices

Reports suggest bigger cover screen, thinner profile, and waterdrop-shaped hinge mechanism as some of the key upgrades making way to the next iteration of the flip, besides the seasonal upgrades in terms of processor, battery capacity, etc. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to sport a 3.4-inch external display (cover), which is reported to get support for key Google and Samsung apps. Imaging is expected to be covered by a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The book-styled fold is reported to feature the Galaxy S23-inspired design. Like the flip, the fold is likely to get the waterdrop-shaped hinge and thinner profile, besides the seasonal upgrades in terms of processor, battery capacity, etc. It is expected to sport a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP OIS main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle autofocus sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens. In addition to the back camera, there would be two more camera sensors – one on the inside and another on the cover screen.

Both the Flip and Fold are reported to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip.

Tablets





Also Read: Samsung to unveil flagship Galaxy devices at Unpacked event today: Details At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Tab S9 line of tablets. It would comprise of three models with an 11-inch display on the base model and 14.6-inch display on the top-end model. While all three models would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the top-end model is expected to feature a high-resolution display of 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to support Samsung SPen for inking, scribbling, and note taking duties.

Watches

The next generation of Samsung smartwatches, called Galaxy Watch 6 series, would bring the physical rotating bezel in the Pro model. Like its predecessors, the upcoming smartwatches would be based on Google WearOS platform with Samsung OneUI layered on top. Therefore, there would be support of Google apps for smartwatches besides Samsung own. Among the new features would be native support for instant messaging app WhatsApp, which was recently announced by Meta. Besides, the smartwatches would get Samsung Wallet and Samsung Thermo Check features.

Announced recently, the Thermo Check app would allow users to measure the temperature of their surroundings, from meals they are about to eat to water they are about to swim in, all without any physical contact required. Like the Samsung Wallet app, the Thermo Check will be available first on the upcoming Galaxy Watch devices. It would later be available for the Galaxy Watch5 series.