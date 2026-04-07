Netflix launches Playground app for kids with ad-free games: What's it

Netflix has launched a new app called Netflix Playground, aimed at children aged eight and under. According to Netflix , the Playground app is designed to go beyond regular video streaming by combining games with familiar characters. The app is part of the existing Netflix subscription and focuses on offering an ad-free experience without in-app purchases. The company is expanding its push into gaming by creating a dedicated space where kids can interact with content based on popular shows. It is currently available on iPhone and iPad in select markets and will roll out globally on April 28.

Netflix Playground: What it is

Netflix Playground is a standalone app that users can access by signing in with their Netflix account. It features a curated collection of games built around well-known characters from shows like Peppa Pig and Sesame Street. The company said that all games are instantly playable and can also be used offline, making them accessible even without an internet connection. The app is specifically designed for children, with a simple interface and content suited for younger users. Netflix said that the platform does not include ads or in-app purchases, which keeps the experience straightforward and free from interruptions.

Netflix Playground is currently available in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand. The company has confirmed that a wider global rollout is scheduled for April 28. Netflix first introduced mobile games in 2021, but the Playground app marks its first dedicated gaming app focused on children. The company is also positioning Playground as an alternative to services like Apple Arcade. While both offer ad-free games, Netflix includes its gaming content within the existing streaming subscription instead of offering a separate plan. Some of the games available include: Playtime With Peppa Pig

Sesame Street

Dr. Seuss’s Horton!

Storybots

Bad Dinosaurs

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish

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Netflix Kids shows lineup expansion Netflix is expanding its kids and preschool content lineup alongside the launch of its new Playground app. The company has announced a mix of new shows, returning favourites and fresh episodes of popular titles for younger audiences. The update includes new series, renewals and a steady rollout of content over the coming months. Netflix is adding a new preschool series called Young MacDonald to its lineup. The show follows the grandson of Old MacDonald and his group of animal friends as they solve problems and learn about farm life. Netflix said that the series is expected to focus on simple storytelling, music and everyday learning, aimed at younger viewers. According to the company, it is designed to encourage creativity and problem-solving through relatable situations.