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Apple's foldable iPhone faces engineering snags, potential delays: Report

Engineering development issues could delay the first shipments of the foldable iPhones by months in a worst-case scenario

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The Apple logo seen during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York, US | File Photo: Reuters
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Apple has been encountering setbacks in the engineering test phase of its first foldable iPhone, which could lead to delays in its mass production and product shipment schedule, Nikkei Asia reported on Monday, citing sources.
  Engineering development issues could delay the first shipments of the foldable iPhones by months in a worst-case scenario, according to the Nikkei report.  "It's true that more issues than expected have emerged during the early test production phase, and additional time will be needed to resolve them and make necessary adjustments," the report said, quoting one source familiar with the matter.  Reuters could not verify the report. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment outside regular business hours in the United States.  Nikkei had reported in January that Apple would focus on delivering its first foldable iPhone and two non-folding models with upgraded cameras and larger displays for a flagship launch in the second half of 2026. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics :Apple Foldable iphoneApple iPhone salesApple iPhones

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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