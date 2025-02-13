New Noise Master Buds comes with 'Sound by Bose' audio: Price, details

Indian consumer technology brand Noise has launched its maiden Master Series earbuds, the Noise Master Buds, featuring expertly tuned audio with Sound by Bose technology. The new earbuds offer adaptive sound isolation with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and premium features such as support for spatial sound and advanced Bluetooth audio codecs.

Noise Master Buds: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 7,999, the Noise Master Buds come in three colours: Onyx, Titanium, and Silver. The earbuds are now available for pre-booking on the company's official website, while retail availability starts February 26 on e-commerce platform Amazon, and select offline stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Noise Master Buds: Details

Noise Master Buds come equipped with 12.4mm drivers that the company said have been built using premium materials like PEEK and Titanium. As for noise cancelling, the earbuds offer adaptive sound isolation up to 49dB. For an improved listening experience, the Noise Master Buds also offer support for advanced codecs such as LHDC (Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec). Other notable features include Spatial Audio support, Google Fast Pair and a dual-device connectivity option. Equipped with Bluetooth v5.3, the earbuds also feature a Low Latency Mode for gaming.

The company said that the Master Buds are thoughtfully designed to keep up with an active lifestyle while ensuring maximum comfort. The buds are said to feature soft-touch materials for a snug, gentle fit that minimises pressure on the ears. Additionally, they are rated IPX5 for sweat and water resistance. As for the battery, Noise said that the Master Buds feature the company's own InstaCharge technology which offers up to six hours of playtime with a quick 10-minute charge.