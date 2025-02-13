What is Goose, Jack Dorsey's open-source AI? Can it disrupt the industry?

Jack Dorsey has declared a war on closed-source artificial intelligence with his open-source AI framework — Goose. Developed by Dorsey’s company Block, Goose integrates seamlessly with major AI models, offering developers a powerful tool to build AI agents while maintaining full data privacy.

Jack Dorsey’s latest venture, ‘Goose’, is not a typical AI project. It’s an open-source AI designed to transform the landscape. By opening up advanced AI technology to the public, Goose is poised to disrupt conventional AI development models.

What is Goose?

Goose is a free, open-source framework designed to simplify AI agent development. It supports integration with leading large language models (LLMs), including: DeepSeek, OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

Unlike other AI platforms, Goose allows developers to deploy models:

On-premises

In virtual private clouds

Within their own infrastructure

This provides a major advantage for industries requiring strict data security, such as banking, healthcare, and government agencies.

Also Read

Why is this revolutionary?

READ: DeepSeek to Llama: Open-source AI models Traditionally, AI development was exclusive, reserved for big firms with hefty budgets. Goose challenges this status quo. Dorsey’s vision is to make cutting-edge AI tools available to everyone. In doing so, it may level the playing field for start-ups and SMEs worldwide.

According to Kevin Henrikson, an AI and blockchain entrepreneur, Dorsey’s goal is to eliminate the barriers preventing developers from working with AI. Many engineers lack the expertise in machine learning and neural networks required to build AI-driven applications. Goose simplifies the process, making AI accessible to a broader audience.

Dorsey hinted at the project’s mission in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on January 27, stating, “Open source everything.” With Goose, he aims to democratise AI development and foster innovation in a transparent, community-driven manner.

The magic of open source

Open-source technology is no stranger to innovation. Linux and Android are testament to its potential. However, combining AI with open-source elevates this to new heights. Therefore, Goose could spark a wave of affordable AI adoption. However, this raises pertinent questions about security risks and ethical implications.

What can Goose do?

Goose is particularly powerful in software development. It can:

Conduct code migrations (e.g., Ember to React, Ruby to Kotlin)

Analyse unfamiliar codebases

Generate unit tests

Create API scaffolding

Remove feature flags

Improve code coverage

Jackie Brosamer, VP of Data & AI Platform Engineering at Block, said, “Goose can work across different systems — like integrating Google Drive with Slack. One team member uses it to track 40 hours of meetings and summarise key takeaways.”

Open-source AI innovation: Both a boon and a challenge

For businesses, Goose offers both opportunities and hurdles. On one hand, SMEs gain unprecedented access to AI capabilities, fostering diverse avenues for innovation. On the other hand, establishing clear regulations becomes paramount. Discussions around ethics and safety are bound to intensify, leading to potential policy overhauls.

Industry professionals in Scotland and the UK should strategically evaluate Goose. Consider not just the technological advantages but also the broader implications. The accessible nature of Goose can democratise technological benefits but necessitates a proactive approach to managing ethical considerations.

The open-source advantage

Goose is released under the Apache 2.0 license. This means

Anyone can use it

The code is fully auditable

Development is community-driven

Innovation happens in public

Bradley Axen, AI Tech Lead at Block, reinforced this open approach, explaining, “We’re not monetising Goose directly — it’s fully Apache licensed. Instead, we aim to build products that seamlessly integrate with AI agents.”

How does Goose work with Anthropic’s MCP?

Goose is designed to work with Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), a standardised API suite that connects AI agents with:

Content repositories

Business applications

Development environments

This interoperability makes Goose highly extensible, enabling a new wave of AI-driven automation across industries.

A new era of AI innovation

With Goose, developers — from startups to large enterprises — can harness AI without being locked into a single provider. The implications are vast:

More AI-driven innovations beyond big tech

Enhanced security and privacy for AI applications

A shift towards decentralised AI development

As AI continues to evolve, Goose positions itself as a catalyst for an open, flexible, and secure AI ecosystem — one that prioritises developer freedom and data privacy over corporate control.