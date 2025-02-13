Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 brings gen AI, advanced gaming to mid-range

READ: Qualcomm to launch Snapdragon X platform in India for affordable AI PCs Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 platform, bringing generative artificial intelligence capabilities to mid-range smartphones. The new chipset also enhances gaming performance on affordable devices with features like Snapdragon Game Super Resolution. Qualcomm stated that smartphones from OPPO, Realme, and Honor will be among the first to feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 in the coming months.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 overview

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4: What is new

The latest Snapdragon 6 series chipset delivers up to 11 per cent improved CPU (central processing unit) performance and a 29 per cent boost in GPU (graphic processing unit) performance while enhancing power efficiency compared to its predecessor. Alongside performance upgrades, it introduces advancements in gaming, AI processing, connectivity, and audio. Here are the details: