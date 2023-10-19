Home / Technology / Tech News / Next-generation Sony PlayStation5 controller may have earbuds case built-in

Next-generation Sony PlayStation5 controller may have earbuds case built-in

Sony has reportedly filed a patent for a PS5 controller with charging-case like compartment on the back side where a pair of earbuds can be placed and charged

BS Tech New Delhi
According to reports, Sony’s next-generation gaming controllers would have the feature to store, pair and charge earbuds

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sony has reportedly filed a patent for a PS5 controller with a charging-case like compartment on the back side where a pair of earbuds can be placed and charged. According to a news report on GameRant, Sony’s next-generation gaming controllers would have the feature to store, pair and charge earbuds. The report states that with this new design, the rumoured upcoming controller will feature a charging-case like compartment on the back side, where a pair of earbuds can be placed and charged.

Android Authority is reporting that the positioning of the charging slots are not restricted on the patent design. It essentially means the charging slots could be on any side of the controller, including the handles. The report also states that the next-gen Sony gaming controllers would sport a processor capable of pairing it to a computing device to simplify the entire pairing process between multiple devices.

The current generation PlayStation 5 controller, called DualSense, already features built-in speakers, a microphone, and a touchpad.

In related news, Sony recently unveiled new design models for its PlayStation 5 (PS5). The new PS5 comes in a new sleek form factor with 30% less volume occupied compared to previous model. The slimmer PS5 also offers 1TB of onboard storage compared to 825GB on the predecessor. With these new models, Sony is providing an option to add an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive to the digital edition of the console, which will be sold separately at $79.99 in the US.

The new PS5 models will be only available in the US market from November but Sony has said that it will continue to roll out the new console model globally in the months that follow.

The Digital Edition will be sold with a $50 price hike at $449.99, while the standard model will cost $499.99 in the US.

Also Read

Sony refreshes PlayStation 5 gaming console with sleek design, more storage

Sony WF-1000XM5 review: Feature-packed ANC earbuds good for music and calls

Sony launches WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds in India at Rs 24,990: Details

Sony launches HT-S2000 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos sound bar: Price, features

Sony launches WF-C700N wireless earbuds at Rs 9k, sale starts from July 15

Netflix announces price hike on subscription plans in some markets: Details

YouTube to recommend videos from credible sources in coming months

HP to sell refurbished laptops to consumers, businesses in India: Details

OnePlus Open global debut today at 7:30pm: Livestream, device info and more

Meta to roll out broadcast channels to Facebook, Messenger after WhatsApp

Topics :SonyPlayStationGaminggaming consoles

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story