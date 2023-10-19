Next-generation Sony PlayStation5 controller may have earbuds case built-in

Sony has reportedly filed a patent for a PS5 controller with a charging-case like compartment on the back side where a pair of earbuds can be placed and charged. According to a news report on GameRant, Sony’s next-generation gaming controllers would have the feature to store, pair and charge earbuds. The report states that with this new design, the rumoured upcoming controller will feature a charging-case like compartment on the back side, where a pair of earbuds can be placed and charged.

Android Authority is reporting that the positioning of the charging slots are not restricted on the patent design. It essentially means the charging slots could be on any side of the controller, including the handles. The report also states that the next-gen Sony gaming controllers would sport a processor capable of pairing it to a computing device to simplify the entire pairing process between multiple devices.

The current generation PlayStation 5 controller, called DualSense, already features built-in speakers, a microphone, and a touchpad.

In related news, Sony recently unveiled new design models for its PlayStation 5 (PS5). The new PS5 comes in a new sleek form factor with 30% less volume occupied compared to previous model. The slimmer PS5 also offers 1TB of onboard storage compared to 825GB on the predecessor. With these new models, Sony is providing an option to add an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive to the digital edition of the console, which will be sold separately at $79.99 in the US.

The new PS5 models will be only available in the US market from November but Sony has said that it will continue to roll out the new console model globally in the months that follow.

The Digital Edition will be sold with a $50 price hike at $449.99, while the standard model will cost $499.99 in the US.