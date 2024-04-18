Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Ear and Ear a launch at 3:30pm: Where to watch live, what to expect

Nothing Ear and Ear a launch at 3:30pm: Where to watch live, what to expect

Nothing is set to launch the Ear and Ear (a) wireless earphones on April 18 during its Community Update announcement, which will kick off at 3:30 pm

Image: Nothing
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
British consumer technology brand Nothing is set to launch the Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds on April 18. Both the earbuds will be launched during the Community Update announcement, which will kick off at 3:30 pm. The Community Update announcement will live stream on Nothing’s official YouTube channel. You can watch the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) launch event livestream in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

About the new naming nomenclature, Nothing said it has decided to “strip back the numbers to centre the focus around the product and the experience”. The company has not shared anything beyond the names, but below is a roundup of what to expect:

Nothing Ear: What to expect

The Nothing Ear is expected to be offered in black and white colours. These wireless earbuds are likely to feature multipoint connectivity and active noise cancellation (ANC). According to a report by Android Authority, the upcoming Nothing Ear wireless earbuds would likely support quick charging. These are expected to be premium models with support for wireless charging.

Nothing Ear (a): What to expect

The Nothing Ear (a) is expected be the company’s affordable offering in the audio catergory. These are expected to carry some of the features of its elder sibling such as ANC. The Nothing Ear (a) will likely support fast charging, but these would miss out on the wireless charging feature. The Nothing Ear (a) is expected to feature a new yellow colour, in addition to the standard black and white colours.

Nothing Ear and Ear (a) launch event livestream

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

