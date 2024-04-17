Regulatory uncertainty central theme for investments towards fintech firms

Funding to fintech companies has continued to remain in the slow lane on a year-on-year basis due to regulatory uncertainties as the first quarter of calendar year 2024 (Q1CY24) drew to a close.

In Q1CY24, fintech companies in India cornered $550.8 million, down 58 per cent from $1,300 million raised by firms in the same period of the previous year, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. Along similar lines, deal activity also scaled back to 33 from 56 during the same time.

However, on a sequential basis, the funding landscape in the fintech sector has shown some progress. Funding among fintech startups surged 59 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis last quarter, up from $346 million raised in Q4CY23.