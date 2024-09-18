British consumer tech startup Nothing has announced the launch of a new product on September 24. The company revealed the date in a post on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption “Out in the open,” hinting that the upcoming device will be new open-ear style earphones.

Though Nothing has not shared much about the new device, media reports suggest the company is preparing to expand its wireless earbuds lineup with the launch of "Ear Open" earbuds.

Nothing Ear Open: What to Expect

The upcoming Nothing earphones have reportedly been listed on Singapore’s IMDA certification site, confirming the marketing name "Ear Open." The earbuds are expected to feature a semi-in-ear design, which differs from the in-ear type commonly used for ANC functionality.