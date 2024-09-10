Business Standard
Apple launches open-ear type AirPods 4 series: India pricing, availability

Alongside, Apple announced new health features for the AirPods Pro (second-generation) and new colourways with USB-C charging for the AirPods Max

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Apple has introduced fourth-generation AirPods, including the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Both AirPods 4 models are now available in India for pre-order while general availability starts September 20. Alongside, the US-based technology giant announced new health features for the AirPods Pro (second-generation) and new colourways with USB-C charging for the AirPods Max. Here are the details:

AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC
The AirPods 4 are open-ear design earphones. Customers can select between two variants: the standard AirPods 4 and the AirPods 4 with ANC. Apple said these earphones aim to provide an optimised fit for a wider range of users by employing advanced modelling tools to map ear shapes using a comprehensive data set.
 
Both models deliver high-quality audio, featuring a low-distortion driver and a high dynamic range amplifier. They support Personalised Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking, enhancing media experiences. The H2 chip in the AirPods 4 enables intelligent features such as Voice Isolation for clearer calls, Siri Interactions, and low latency for gaming audio. A new force sensor on the stem allows for easy control of media playback and call management.

The AirPods 4 with ANC integrate advanced microphones, computational audio, and the H2 chip to reduce environmental noise in open-ear settings. Features such as Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, and Conversation Awareness are designed to enhance user control and environmental awareness.

Apple AirPods 4: India pricing

AirPods 4: Rs 12,900
AirPods 4 with ANC: Rs 17,900

Hearing Health features in AirPods Pro 2

This autumn, AirPods Pro 2 will get features targeting hearing health. Apple aims to assist people experiencing hearing loss by adding new tools for prevention, awareness, and assistance.

Prevention: The AirPods Pro 2 will offer Loud Sound Reduction, which will help users avoid exposure to loud environmental noise.

Awareness: The AirPods Pro 2 will feature a Hearing Test, using pure-tone audiometry to assess users' hearing. Results are stored in a personalised hearing profile within the Health app, which users can share with healthcare providers for further consultation.

Assistance: For individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss, the AirPods Pro 2 will offer a software-based Hearing Aid feature. This capability uses the personalised hearing profile from the Hearing Test to amplify sound in real-time, aiding users in conversations and interactions. The feature will be integrated across music, movies, and calls, and users can set it up using an audiogram from a hearing professional.

The hearing health features will be available in more than 100 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. These new capabilities are awaiting marketing authorisation from global health authorities, said Apple.

AirPods Max now available in new colours
AirPods Max are now offered in five new colours: midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and orange. In addition to colour updates, the AirPods Max now support USB-C charging, enhancing convenience for users at home or while travelling.

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

